Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05-0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.9-61.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.25 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.050–0.040 EPS.

Bill.com stock traded up $23.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of -296.60. Bill.com has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.33.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 5,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $873,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,057 shares of company stock worth $25,043,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

