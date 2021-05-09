Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.78. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.