Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Position Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 16,108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,960 shares during the quarter. Bionano Genomics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.