Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $4.22 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $85.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

