Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

