Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

