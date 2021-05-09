Bitcloud Trading Up 65.4% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $578.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.47 or 1.00065477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00678476 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $781.75 or 0.01327980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.41 or 0.00352337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00221229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,481,593 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

