BitcoiNote Hits Market Capitalization of $89,063.55 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $89,063.55 and approximately $186.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,605,282 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

