Bitnation (XPAT) Price Up 300.7% This Week

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Bitnation has traded up 300.7% against the US dollar. Bitnation has a market cap of $240,017.06 and approximately $872.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00792330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00104016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.68 or 0.09631194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

