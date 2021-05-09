Bitradio (BRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $86,881.68 and approximately $122.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $965.69 or 0.01663932 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,984,722 coins and its circulating supply is 9,984,718 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

