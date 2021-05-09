Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $25.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $921.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $408,694.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

