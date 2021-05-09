Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Knight updated its FY21 guidance to $2.16-2.24 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.160-2.240 EPS.

BKI traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,284. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

