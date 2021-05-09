Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

