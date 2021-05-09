Blank Wallet Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $28.26 million and $2.38 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00247184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $697.18 or 0.01211838 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00783659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,458.07 or 0.99872993 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

