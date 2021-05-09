Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BE. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE BE opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

