Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.26). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($2.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($5.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 251,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,891. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

