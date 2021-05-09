BMO Capital Markets Boosts Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target to $48.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

