BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $270.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $266.39 on Thursday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.35. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.