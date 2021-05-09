BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $105.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.