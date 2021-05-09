BMO Capital Markets Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.16.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.78 and a 12 month high of C$19.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.92.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

