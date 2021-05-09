BMO Capital Markets Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.06.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.88.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

