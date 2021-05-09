BMO Capital Markets Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $17.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.25 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCXXF. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.