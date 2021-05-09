BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “NA” Rating for Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$66.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.25.

TSE:AIF opened at C$59.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.56. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$38.06 and a 1-year high of C$64.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

