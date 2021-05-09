Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

