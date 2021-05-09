BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

BOK Financial stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,422 shares of company stock valued at $921,558. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

