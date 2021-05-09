Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 272,396 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $24.16.

A number of research firms have commented on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $390,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

