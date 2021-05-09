Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Down 4.1%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.38. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

