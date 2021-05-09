Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,385.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,167.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

