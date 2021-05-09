Boralex’s (BLX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.62. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

