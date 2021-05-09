Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.