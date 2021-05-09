botXcoin (BOTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $400.66 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $400.66 million and $264,816.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

