Brad George Acquires 25,000 Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) insider Brad George bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Shares of LON:OMI opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.42.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

