Brad George Acquires 25,000 Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) insider Brad George bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).
Shares of LON:OMI opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.42.
