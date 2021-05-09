Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($89.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.31. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

