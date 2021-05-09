Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($89.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.31. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

