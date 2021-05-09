Brian Robie Hedges Sells 2,100 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$31.95 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

