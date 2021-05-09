Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
