Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.