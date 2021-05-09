BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 2498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

