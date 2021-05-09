Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

