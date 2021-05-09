BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

