BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of HAE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

