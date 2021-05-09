BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.98 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $159.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

