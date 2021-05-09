BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 266,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 169,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of ARES opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

