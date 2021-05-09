BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 351,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 70,512 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 338,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

