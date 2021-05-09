BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 17,800 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of MSA Safety worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in MSA Safety by 31.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

