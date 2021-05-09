Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.82. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

