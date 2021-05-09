Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. On average, analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.69 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

