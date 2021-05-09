Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $492.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.09 million and the lowest is $492.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 294,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,161. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $69.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

