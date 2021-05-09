Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 145,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.99. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

