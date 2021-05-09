Brokerages Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

IMV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 143,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,799. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. IMV has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.82.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.