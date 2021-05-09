Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $836.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

