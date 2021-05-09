Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $22.13

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 2,571,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 785.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,597 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 254,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,650 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

